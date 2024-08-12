Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other India stars to play one Duleep Trophy: Reports

The upcoming Duleep Trophy is expected to feature the superstars of Indian cricket including captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with the selectors wanting all Test players available for the domestic tourney ahead of a home series against Bangladesh.

Just a week ago, Team India ended their white-ball format tour of Sri Lanka on a forgettable note with a 0-2 loss in the ODI series, followed by a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20Is, and entered a rare 42-day break in international cricket until their next campaign in September. Team India will play their next series against Bangladesh, which is set to mark the beginning of the home season in a two-match Test series commencing on September 19. However, it has been reported that the players will be in action on September 5 in the upcoming Duleep Trophy.

According to the Times of India, with an eye on the preparation for the Bangladesh Test series next month, which will be followed by three Test match series against New Zealand in October, the BCCI's selection committee is set to name Indian captain Rohit Sharma and former India skipper Virat Kohli for the Duleep Trophy, which is set to be played in the new format this time.

However, Rohit and Kohli's availability for the opening rounds of the Duleep Trophy has not been confirmed yet. In addition to this, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kuldeep Yadav have been asked to be available for the domestic matches.

Jasprit Bumrah set to rest in the Test series against Bangladesh; Mohammed Shami to return: Reports

Meanwhile, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's rest period is likely to continue after he was not named in the white-ball squads for the Sri Lanka tour. The reports further added that selectors expecting spin-friendly pitches for the home series against Bangladesh and Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for the contest as Mohammed Shami, who has been out of action in the ODI World Cup 2023 last year, sets to return.

