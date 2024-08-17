Ben Duckett defends his viral comment on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Bazball during India Test series

Following Yashasvi Jaiswal's blistering century on Day 3 of the Rajkot Test, Ben Duckett commented that England deserves some credit for encouraging India to switch to an aggressive batting approach.

England star cricketer Ben Duckett finally broke his silence over the criticism of his comments on Team India star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Test series between these two sides earlier this year. Notably, shortly after Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent tonne on Day 3 of the Test match in Rajkot, Duckett said that England deserves a bit of credit for encouraging Team India to switch to the aggressive approach of Test cricket. Notably, the English side approached the Bazball tactic after captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took over the charge in the red ball game.

Interestingly, the 29-year-old cricketer's remark didn't go well with the Indian cricket fans and pundits who criticised the English batting batter for taking credit for the great Indian batting display in the Test series. In addition, the well-known cricket commentators Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton also criticised him for his comments on India's young opening batter.

No, because he played like that throughout the whole series, and he was incredible: Ben Duckett

In the same vein, the left-handed batter said that it was a compliment from his side to the English batter. The wicketkeeper batter revealed that he called Jaiswal a world-class player, but no one talks about the same, and this thing went unnoticed, according to him. In addition, the southpaw feels that the Indian batting star played greatly throughout the series, and he deserves the applause.



"It was actually me paying him a nice compliment. I’m pretty sure I said he was a world-class player, but no one spoke about that. Would I have said what I did during the fifth Test? No, because he played like that throughout the whole series, and he was incredible," Ben Duckett said being quoted by Sportskeeda.

Meanwhile, India's young batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, had an incredible Test series against England, where he went on to shatter a plethora of records. It was a break-through Test series for him, where he amassed 712 runs, including two double centuries, with a magnificent average of 89 in five Test matches.