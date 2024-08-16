Dinesh Karthik recalls scary paranormal experience in South African hotel

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik revealed that he went through a scary experience during the South Africa tour in one of his recent videos uploaded on Cricbuzz. Notably, the wicketkeeper batter was very young at the time and was aiming to make a name for himself in the men's senior team. He later made his international debut in September 2004 against England in an ODI at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium.

Dinesh Karthik opened up about the dreadful incident when he was with the India A team for the South Africa tour. The 39-year-old cricketer revealed that when the Indian team was staying in Sun City, he felt something very awkward and weird moving in the room, especially at a weird time. The former RCB batter revealed that it was a pretty scary feeling and was unable to express much about the incident, which took place in a South African hotel room.

I don't know exactly what it was but I can tell you, it was a scary feeling: Dinesh Karthik

"When we were staying in Sun City, I felt something awkward and weird moving in the room in the night at a weird time. I don't know exactly what it was but I can tell you, it was a scary feeling," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik has recently retired from international cricket after the IPL 2024 season for RCB. The middle-order batter also played his last game for the IPL 2024, and then the franchise decided to appoint him as the batting coach of the team ahead of the next edition.

Currently, Dinesh Karthik has donned the hat of the commentator in the Men's Hundred Tournament 2024. He has previously been involved in the same role. Interestingly, the former India cricketer will be next seen in cricketing action in the SA20 2024-2025, where he will be playing for the Paarl Royals. The stylish right-handed batter was signed by the franchise earlier this month. Meanwhile, the star cricketer last played an international game against Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which took place in Bangladesh. Later, he was replaced by Rishabh Pant in the marquee event.

