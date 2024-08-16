Watch: Aiden Markram left stunned by Lucknow Super Giants' pacer's delivery that castles his stumps

A major change in the course of events unfolded during the second Test between South Africa and the West Indies at Providence Stadium in Guyana. South African star all-rounder Aiden Markram left the team early owing to his poor performance in the first Test, leaving no place for him in the game. The T20I captain was expected to do most of the damage to the Windies bowler and aim to boost the top order of the game. However, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Shamar Joseph bowled an outside off-length ball in the eleventh over of the first inning of the game. Markram was surprised by the sharp backswing of the ball. It struck the top of the stump, leading to his dismissal.

Shamar Joseph took a 5-wicket haul and completely dominated against the South African batters

Speaking about the game here, it was the South African captain who won the toss and invited the hosts to bowl first in the game. Notably, after being opted to bat first, the Proteas were bundled out for just 160 runs in the first inning. Aiden Markram was able to get just 14 runs, while Tony de Zorzi hammered one run and got out. Following him, Tristan Stubbs hammered 26 runs while skipper Bavuma was departed on the duck.

Later, Bedingham and Verreynne made 28 and 21 runs, respectively, to help the Proteas reach the 160-run mark in the first inning of the game. Shamar Joseph took a 5-wicket haul and completely dominated against the South African batters. However, during the chase, the home team is currently struggling at 97/7 and trailing by 63 runs on Day 2 of the second Test match taking place in Guyana.

Windies skipper Brathwaite was able to make three runs while Louis was dismissed on the duck. Jason Holder is currently unbeaten at 33 runs and will be looking to help the Windies chase down the 160 mark on Day 3 of the second Test match.

