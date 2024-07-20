WATCH: Shamar Joseph breaks roof tile at Trent Bridge with humungous six; part of roof falls on spectators

However, there were no injuries as some ruble fell down.

During Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge, West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph slammed a cracking shot that travelled for a maximum.

Not only that, the ball hit the roof of the stadium and broke a part of it, which fell down on the spectators in the stands. However, there were no injuries as some rubble fell following the left-hander's six behind square.

The incident occurred on the 107th over of the day when England pacer Gus Atkinson bowled a short-length delivery, which Joseph swiftly connected, sending the ball soaring into the stands. The 24-year-old took on the attack to the English pacer after starting the over with the humongous six and collected another boundary off the penultimate delivery of the over.

Check the video of the incident below.

Omg that six by Shamar Joseph broke the roof and part of that roof fell on the spectators unbelievable#WTC25 | 📝 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/xU8IMTgF5T — Cinephile (@jithinjustin007) July 20, 2024

West Indies push for a win to level series scoreline

Speaking about the match, England posted a challenging total of 416 in the first innings, courtesy of a stellar knock of 121 from Ollie Pope. However, the Windies managed to eclipse it by establishing a lead of 41 runs, finishing their first innings at 457.

At the time of writing this report, the Three Lions are currently batting in their second innings with the scoreboard reading 116 for 1 in 22 overs.

Opener Zak Crawley is the lone wicket to fall so far with Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope ticking the England scoreboard at the moment.

The visitors are trailing the three-match Test series 0-1 and a win at Trent Bridge will level the scoreline and give them a chance to push for a win in the decisive final game.

