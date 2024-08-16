Uncapped RCB star shines, son of India legend flops in Maharaja KSCA T20 game

The Mysore Warriors defeated the Shivamogga Lions in the second match of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024, which took place on August 15 at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore.

The Mysore Warriors defeated the Shivamogga Lions in the second match of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024, which took place on August 15 at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore. Speaking about the game here, it was Shivamogga Lions captain Nihal Ullal who won the toss and invited the Warriors to bat first in the game. Notably, after being sent to bat, the Warriors posted 159/8 in the given 20 overs.

The side didn't have a great start to the game, as opening batter SU Karthik was just able to make 18 runs from 20 balls while Karthik CA made 3 runs from 8 balls. Captain Karun Nair was also able to rack up just 18 runs from 16 balls, while the son of Indian legend and former India head coach Rahul Dravid, Samit Dravid, was able to pile up 7 runs from 9 balls. The 18-year-old, who was brought into the side for Rs 50,000/-, was expected to boost the middle order, but unexpectedly, he lost his wicket via runout, leaving his side in a difficult spot.

Mysore Warriors won by 7 runs in the rain-hit encounter

In addition to this, IPL star Gowtham made 21 runs, while RCB uncapped player Manoj Bhandage hammered 42 runs from 16 balls featuring four sixes with a solid strike rate of 262 to help his side post the great total. However, during the chase, the SML side also had an aweful start to the game. The Gujarat Titans star Abhinav Manohar was able to make 52 runs from 29 runs but couldn't save his side from the loss as the Shivamogga Camp suffered the loss after rain interrupted the game.

Teams:

Mysore Warriors (Playing XI): Karun Nair(c), SU Karthik(w), Samit Dravid, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Gautam Mishra, Harshil Dharmani, Sumit Kumar, Vidyadhar Patil, Manoj Bhandage

Shivamogga Lions (Playing XI): S Shivaraj, Abhinav Manohar, Dhruv Prabhakar, Bharath Dhuri, Nihal Ullal(w/c), Avinash D, Anand Doddamani, Rajvir Wadhwa, Vasuki Koushik, Pradeep T, Hardik Raj

