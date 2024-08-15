CSK, former RCB stars reject full-time New Zealand Cricket contracts to focus on franchise cricket

Top-order batters Finn Allen and Devon Conway have become the latest Black Caps players to turn down New Zealand central cricket contracts to play in lucrative Twenty20 leagues overseas.

The New Zealand cricket team has suffered a major blow with the decision of top-order batters Devon Conway and Finn Allen to prioritise franchise cricket after they were pulled out of the full-time role. Notably, CSK star batter Devon Conway has opted out of the central contract and opted for a casual contract this time, allowing him to participate in the South Africa T20 home league in February next year. However, despite this, the flamboyant opening batter remains committed to representing his side in the Test matches and Champions Trophy next year. The 33-year-old cricketer has also expressed his desire to play for his country in the future as well.

Meanwhile, Devon Conway and Finn Allen are the recent cricketers who have prioritized foreign cricket over their national contracts. This comes after Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, and Adam Milne opted out of New Zealand's central contract.

“In the current environment it’s important to have flexibility in our system to navigate some of the challenges posed by franchise cricket and this is another example of how we’re working hard to retain our best players,” NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said.

I’m hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket: Devon Conway

Undeniably, Devon Conway has been the key player for the Black Caps over the years in all three formats of the game, having achieved the great milestone of a century in the Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Beyond this, the South African-born star plays a great role in the CSK franchise in the IPL, while the Texas Super Kings play in the MLC. The wicketkeeper batter is set to join JSK in the SA20 league.

“Playing for the Black Caps is still the pinnacle for me and I’m hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket,” Conway said.

In the same vein, former RCB star Finn Allen has also turned down a central contract with the Kiwis. Meanwhile, unlike Devon Conway, Allen will not be offered a casual contract as his availability for the team totally seems uncertain at this moment.

