India desperate for left-arm quick in Test team; three players in contention

According to ESPNCricinfo, India's star cricketer, Jasprit Bumrah, is set to get rested for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. The two matches of the Test series, which are set to commence on September 19, will serve as preparation for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The team India management and selectors want Jasprit Bumrah to be at his absolute best against Australia to register the hat trick of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, and there isn't much for him to play against the Bangladesh side at home. The right-arm pacer, neither named in the Duleep trophy squad, sets to commence on September 5 at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

Bumrah's bowling partners Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja will feature in the Duleep Trophy, but it has been reported that Bumrah will mark his comeback from the New Zealand Test series, which will be the perfect warm-up for him ahead of the Australia tour for the historic BGT series.

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, and selectors will be keen to add some variety to the Indian bowling set-up

However, in Bumrah's notable absence, Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, and selectors will be keen to add some variety to the Indian bowling set-up. They feel that the Men in Blue team lacks left-arm quicks, and the one between Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Yash Dayal could earn the spot very well for their maiden appearance in the Bangladesh Test series. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh's name has popped up earlier as well, with past reports showcasing that he would be taken to Australia to dominate against the hosts.

Meanwhile, just a day ago, former DC head coach Ricky Ponting felt that Khaleel Ahmed was also a great choice to be in the Test squad for the Australia tour. Ahmed made his comeback after five years on the Zimbabwe tour, but he still remains an erratic bowler. Another name that comes to mind is Yash Dayal, who impressed the selectors in the IPL 2024 while playing for the RCB. The star bowler is set to play in the Duleep Trophy as well.

"Someone like Khaleel Ahmed I think could find himself on the Test tour. A left-armer would be ideal for them to have in their touring squad," Ponting had said on ICC Review.

