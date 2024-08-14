'We know what Australia..' - Ravi Shastri opposes Ricky Ponting's prediction for Border Gavaskar Trophy

India legend and former head coach Ravi Shastri says even though the series will be a hotly contested affair, he feels Rohit Sharma’s men to return home victorious.

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri is tipping the side he has coached to continue their recent dominance in the historic Border Gavaskar Trophy and defeat Pat Cummins and his men in the highly anticipated upcoming Test series between both sides. Team India have won the last two Test series down under and have won the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy since Australia got a series win on their home soil back in 2015. Notably, Australia gained some revenge against India in the World Test Championship Final when Pat Cummins and his men pipped Rohit Sharma and Co. at the Oval in London to become the world champions.

However, India's great Ravi Shastri feels that the hosts will be eager to reclaim the Border Gavaskar Trophy when both sides will be facing each other for the five matches of the Test series set to commence in November. Just a day ago, Australian great Ricky Ponting predicted that Australia would beat India by 3-1 during the ICC review; however, former India head coach Shastri has taken his turn to oppose the 2003 ODI World Cup-winning Aussie captain.

India have every chance of making it a hat-trick because they’ve got their bowlers fit and if they can bat well: Ravi Shastri

The well-known cricket commentator says that Australia has been struggling to win the title for almost a decade, and cricket fans must be waiting as the two sides will be once again locking horns for a historic BGT series. The 62-year-old Indian legend says that Rohit Sharma and his men have a full chance to get a hat-trick against Australia owing to India's top bowlers and batters, who can single-handedly thwart the WTC defending champions in the upcoming BGT.

“Remember, India have beaten Australia twice on the last two tours and Australia have not had a hand on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in almost a decade and that’s the reason why everyone will be waiting for these two heavyweights of Test match cricket over the last five to eight years to go head-to-head. It is going to be one heck of a series and India have every chance of making it a hat-trick because they’ve got their bowlers fit and if they can bat well, they can tickle (beat) Australia once again. We know what Australia will be wanting (revenge)," Ravi Shastri said on ICC.

