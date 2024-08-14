Commentator from last season set to put his name in IPL 2025 auction

Australian superstar, Steve Smith has stated that he would love to be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, and will be putting his name for the auctions.

Australia's star cricketer Steve Smith recently voiced his keenness to rekindle his stint with the Indian Premier League. Renowned for his impeccable style and leadership qualities, this Australian top-order batter carved out a distinguished career on the international stage and took his side to the epitome of the level after guiding some of the epic wins single-handedly and thwarting the opponents greatly. The 35-year-old cricketer has become synonymous with excellence, consistently delivering match-winning performances and cementing his place as one of the greatest batters in all three formats of the game in nations like Australia.

It seems that his return to the IPL 2025 will undoubtedly be a significant event, rekindling memories of his last stint in the showpiece events where he went on to showcase his phenomenal abilities. As a player who has always garnered respect and admiration, the 35-year-old cricketer's possible return to the cash-rich league is likely to create a buzz among the cricketing fans and the franchise owners, as the star player has recently guided his side Washington Freedom to win the Major League Cricket Edition 2 title. The swashbuckling batter played a spectacular knock in the final showdown and played a huge role in making his side the great champions just two months ago in Texas, USA.

I'll be putting my name in the auction: Steve Smith

The star player was unsold back in the IPL 2024 auction after his poor performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Indian home soil conditions, but his recent form showcases that he can be a big hit in the IPL 2025 auction. In the same vein, the Australian star has once again shown his interest in being a part of IPL 2025 while stating that he will put his name in the IPL auction.

"I'd love to be part of the IPL once again. I'll be putting my name in the auction," he said to CODE Sports.

