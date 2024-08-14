In and out Test batter expressed keen interest to play Buchi Babu tournament

The Mumbai Cricket Association has confirmed that India's star cricketer, Shreyas Iyer, is all set to play in the upcoming Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament for the Mumbai team. The stylish right-handed batter is set to play against Jammu and Kashmir, which is slated to take place on August 27 in Coimbatore. Notably, the star batter who was recently seen in the ODI series against Sri Lanka seems to mark his return to Test cricket as the side is set to play nine Test matches ahead of the World Test Championship Final, and his presence in the middle order can boost India's batting as Rohit Sharma and his men aim to seal the spot in the WTC Final for the third straight time.

After India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed his participation in the marquee event last week, the MCA joint secretary issued a statement on Tuesday and said that Iyer is also keen to mark his presence in the upcoming showpiece event. This comes after BCCI ordered their players to play the domestic games in order to seal their spot on the international circuit.

Shreyas Iyer eyeing a spot in Team India's Test team against Bangladesh?

While Shreyas Iyer is eyeing a spot in Team India's Test team against Bangladesh, Suryakumar Yadav has not given up on his Test dream and will be hoping to mark a return with his performance in the Buchi Babu tournament. The MCA head, Sanjay Patil, revealed the news of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav gearing up for red-ball cricket. The 29-year-old cricketer will be playing one match and will be aiming to use most of it to mark his comeback in Test cricket.

“Shreyas Iyer showed keen interest in playing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu tournament. He is eager to play red-ball cricket. Though Shreyas and Surya will be playing only one match, it will be a strong message to other state teams that Test players are also keen to play for Mumbai," Sanjay Patil told mid-day.

