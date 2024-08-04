WATCH: Unreal! Shreyas Iyer hits Bullseye with a direct hit from 45-yards out

The brilliant piece of fielding came in the final over of the first innings.

During the ongoing second ODI between Sri Lanka and India, dynamic India batter Shreyas Iyer effected an unreal run-out to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis. The brilliant piece of fielding from Iyer took place in the final over of the Lankan innings.

Kamindu Mendis proved to be a valuable addition to the Sri Lankan team, stepping in as a replacement alongside Jeffrey Vandersay for Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammed Shiraz, respectively. He strengthened the batting lineup, becoming the joint top-scorer of the innings with 40 runs while batting at No. 8.

Mendis forged a crucial partnership with Dunith Wellalage, helping to rescue Sri Lanka's innings from a precarious 136-6. Their efforts enabled the team to comfortably surpass the 200-run mark. Although Wellalage was dismissed in the 47th over, Mendis stayed at the crease until the final over, further boosting the team's total.

WATCH: Unreal direct-hit by Shreyas Iyer to dismiss Kamindu Mendis

In an attempt to retain the strike, Mendis tried to sneak in a couple of runs after mistiming a pull shot. Shreyas Iyer, who was fielding in the deep, couldn't reach the ball in time to catch it, but he made an incredible throw that directly hit the stumps despite having only one to aim at.

Mendis, caught off guard by Iyer's accurate throw from such a distance, did not attempt to get back to his crease in time.

Speaking about the match, the Indian bowlers put up a spirited display but the Lankan batters showed character to bat all the 50 overs and posted a fighting total of 240 for 9 in 50 overs.

