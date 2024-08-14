'A door will open for me' - X-factor Delhi Capitals star hopeful of 600-run IPL season to push for higher honours

Arguments over the merits and demerits of the Impact Player rule have raged ever since its introduction during IPL 2023, but Abishek Porel is unlikely to be drawn into them.

Delhi Capitals batter Abishek Porel has established himself as the great top-order batter in the IPL 2024, and the West Bengal sensation is set to play a great role in the upcoming domestic games for the Bengal camp. The star batter was lucky enough to get the chance in all 14 matches for the DC after his great impression in the tournament's opening game, where he made 32 runs off 10 balls. The DC was struggling for 138/7 against the Punjab Kings, but his quick, fiery knock has helped the Delhi Capitals take it to 174. This cameo made such a great impression that Porel ended up playing all the games.

In the same vein, Abishek Porel has opened up about his journey and his aim to earn a maiden call-up. The 21-year-old cricketer revealed that he was nervous when he met DC head coach Ricky Ponting for the first time. The keeper batter revealed that DC Director Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ponting have helped him immensely and supported him greatly to take the game to the epitome of the level with full freedom.

"I was definitely nervous seeing Ponting. Moreover, once I was in Delhi, Ponting, Sourav [Ganguly, director of cricket] sir and Shane Watson [assistant coach] were guiding us nicely, and treating me like one of their own," Porel tells ESPNcricinfo.

I believe a door will certainly open for me: Abishek Porel

The left-handed batter has made 327 runs in the IPL 2024, featuring two match-winning half centuries and a plethora of useful cameos with a solid strike rate of 160. The southpaw revealed that he was mentally prepared for the opportunity. Porel talked about his consistently great performances, which have helped him get his place in all 14 games. He believes that if he scores over 1000 runs in domestic cricket and over 600 runs in the IPL, he might earn the India cap very soon owing to his batting display.

"I was just prepared for the opportunity. The fight was always with myself, because it is me who is my competitor. I knew that if I performed well, I would be able to keep my place. I aim to play all three formats for India - and play regularly. If I get 1000 runs in first-class cricket for two seasons in a row, and hit 500-600 runs in the IPL, I believe a door will certainly open for me," he added further.

