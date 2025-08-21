CSK All-rounder Bags Three-wicket Haul In Maharaja Trophy 2025, Ignites Possibilities For IPL 2026 Retention

He did not get a game in IPL 2025.
Since the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to life, franchise leagues in each state of India are on a roll. To say the least, almost one-third of the states in India have a league of their own. Along with the rising standards of the shortest format, these leagues open up multiple avenues. Apart from the orthodox advantages of creating employment for the society, they focus on streamlining a major cricketing issue. Leagues like the Maharaja Trophy provide a platform for youngsters to showcase their skills in front of the masses. And the recent story from the league is about a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder, who has been playing since quite a while for his state.
Shreyas Gopal, the all-rounder for the five-time IPL champions, shone with both bat and ball for the Mangalore Dragons. Their fixture against the Mysuru Warriors ended in a 52-run victory for the Dragons. The Warriors won the toss and opted to bowl. The Dragons scored a competitive 173/3 with vital contributions from Lochan Gowda, Sharath BR and skipper Shreyas Gopal. The skipper came in at No.6 and manufactured a cameo, scoring 29 runs off just 22 deliveries. His innings comprised four boundaries.
In return, the Mysuru Warriors were skittled for a mere 121, as the Dragons bundled them out effortlessly. Apart from Codanda Ajit Karthik, none of the batters were able to cross the 30-run mark. The destructors-in-chief with the ball? Shreyas Gopal and Kranthi Kumar, both bagged three and four wickets respectively to dent the Warriors. As a result, the Dragons have registered victories in four out of the seven games, with nine points in their kitty. On the other hand, the Warriors are in a dire state, having won just two of their eight games.
With the kind of players the five-time champions have got, it might be a bit difficult for Shreyas Gopal to find a retention spot. His numbers in the IPL do not exert any extraordinary impression and the management will be vary of that. One of the strengths which makes Gopal a good all-rounder is his ability to hit the long ball. He can attack the bowling at crucial times and can finish games, just like his innings in the Maharaja Trophy against the Warriors.
But, having said that, CSK’s squad already has some quality all-rounders. Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra and Deepak Hooda are a few players who can exhibit skills with both bat and ball. Amongst these players, the 31-year-old from Karnataka might not find a place. He was a part of the Super Kings’ squad in the recent IPL season, but was unable to get a game due to multiple reasons.
In the T20 format, Gopal has been a force to reckon with. In 104 T20s, he has scored just 526 runs with an average of less than 20. But, the CSK all-rounder fills the void with his leg-break bowling. In the same amount of matches, he has bagged 124 wickets, with an economy of 7.48. Having an economy of under eight as a spinner in the shortest format speaks volumes of his control, something which is extremely rare in a leg-spinner. Gopal’s bowling style is unique in its own sense. He tends to deliver the ball a lot quicker through the air, giving the batter less time to react.
