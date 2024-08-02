Punjab Kings star set to join Faf du Plessis and Gerald Coetzee at Super Kings

Jonny Bairstow will feature for Joburg Super Kings in 2025. It will be his first time participating in the SA20.

English wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow is all set to join the Joburg Super Kings for the SA20 2024-2025 campaign, which is set to commence in January 2025. In a successful trade earlier today, the Joburg Super Kings acquired Tarbraiz Shamsi while the Paarl Royals signed star all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem. This marks Jonny Bairstow's debut in the SA20 franchise. The stylish top-order batter, known for a plethora of his experience in the global T20s, has played in multiple leagues around the world.

Jonny Bairstwow, who featured for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024, hammered 298 runs in the 11 matches he had played, featuring a stunning century in a record chase against eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the opening batter's form seems to be declining this time, as he was just able to rack up 110 runs in the eight matches in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, where his side was knocked out in the semi-finals against Team India. In addition to this, the English star batter has scored 1671 runs in the 80 T20Is he has played for his national side, with an average of 30 and a solid strike rate of 138.

Check out here the retention list of Joburg Super Kings!

Meanwhile, the Joburg Super Kings, who have not placed in the playoffs for the last two editions, have let go of a plethora of players this time and have retained just 13 players ahead of the upcoming auctions. Skipper Faf du Plessis was the first player on the retention list. The other players who are retained by them are Moeen Ali, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Imran Tahir, and Maheesh Theekshana.

"We are delighted to go into the upcoming auction with a very formidable core of capped and uncapped South African players. After the disappointment of last season where we faltered towards the latter stages of the tournament, it was important to re-look at the squad and make certain changes," Kumar Sangakkara - Royals' Director of Cricket - said in a press release.

