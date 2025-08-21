Mumbai Indians and SRH Stars Named In Sri Lanka ODI Squad For Zimbabwe Series, Rajasthan Royals Player Misses Out Due To Injury

The series will comprise of two ODIs and will be played at Harare.

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board has announced the squad which will be on the flight to Zimbabwe for their ODI series. The two nations will lock horns in two ODIs before playing three games in the shortest format. The series is slated to start from August 29 and will conclude on September 7, with all the matches being played in Harare. This series will act as a preparation for Sri Lanka on the road to the all-important Asia Cup which begins from September 9. Mumbai Indians star Charith Asalanka has been named as the captain of the side.

The Lankan Lions are coming into the series on the back of a comforting series victory against Bangladesh. Though they won the series 2-1, it will give the visitors a lot of confidence. Kusal Mendis scored a blazing 124 in the third and final ODI at Pallekele, and will look to carry the same form into the series. On the bowling front, both Asitha Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera would be crucial to Sri Lanka’s chances. However, Wanindu Hasaranga has been excluded from the squad and will not travel to Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad for Zimbabwe Tour 2025



The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Panel has named the following squad for the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The team will depart for Zimbabwe tomorrow, 22nd August.#SriLankaCricket #SLvZIM #ODI pic.twitter.com/oEZYjchOfQ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 21, 2025

Big Responsibility On the Mumbai Indians Star

The Sri Lankans would love to get the ODIs out of the way as soon as possible. This will allow them some more time to focus on the T20I format. Their performances in the Asia Cup have not been up to the mark in the recent past, and they will look to make a comeback this time around. Having said that, their team combination under Mumbai Indians star Charith Asalanka for the ODIs looks very settled. They will be confident of achieving the results this time around. Having said that, Wanindu Hasaranga will miss out due to a hamstring injury which he sustained while playing against Bangladesh.

The squad for the Three Lions is a good blend of experience and youth. Players like skipper Asalanka and Kusal Mendis will add a lot of experience. On the other hand, the team can thrive on the back of some youngsters. The team will be in a good state of mind for the series to begin. The real test for the team will be in the Asia Cup 2025, which starts from September 9.

Sri Lanka’s Squad For ODIs vs Zimbabwe: Charith Asalanka (capt.), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

