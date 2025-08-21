News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Mumbai Indians and SRH Stars Named In Sri Lanka Squad For Zimbabwe Series, Rajasthan Royals Player Misses Out Due To Injury
all-cricket

Mumbai Indians and SRH Stars Named In Sri Lanka ODI Squad For Zimbabwe Series, Rajasthan Royals Player Misses Out Due To Injury

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 21, 2025
3 min read

The series will comprise of two ODIs and will be played at Harare.

Mumbai Indians and SRH Stars Named In Sri Lanka Squad For Zimbabwe Series, Rajasthan Royals Player Misses Out Due To Injury

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board has announced the squad which will be on the flight to Zimbabwe for their ODI series. The two nations will lock horns in two ODIs before playing three games in the shortest format. The series is slated to start from August 29 and will conclude on September 7, with all the matches being played in Harare. This series will act as a preparation for Sri Lanka on the road to the all-important Asia Cup which begins from September 9. Mumbai Indians star Charith Asalanka has been named as the captain of the side.

Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

73/2

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

26/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
Romania ROM

57/3

Czech Republic CZR

149/9

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
VFB Fallersleben VFB

164/4

SC Europa SCE

161/2

VFB Fallersleben beat SC Europa by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
HTB Cricket HTBC

SG Findorff SGFD

0/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Berlin CC BRCC

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SG Findorff SGFD

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

Berlin CC BRCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kuwait KWT

Qatar QAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
21 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Netherlands Women NED-W

21/0

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

21/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – South Mackay
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Ipswich IPS

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Toombul TMB

Northern Suburbs NSBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
21 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

135/5

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

134/8

Melbourne Renegades Academy Won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

120/9

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

123/1

Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

131/8

Chicago Kingsmen CHK

135/3

Chicago Kingsmen beat Northern Territory Strike by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings

The Lankan Lions are coming into the series on the back of a comforting series victory against Bangladesh. Though they won the series 2-1, it will give the visitors a lot of confidence. Kusal Mendis scored a blazing 124 in the third and final ODI at Pallekele, and will look to carry the same form into the series. On the bowling front, both Asitha Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera would be crucial to Sri Lanka’s chances. However, Wanindu Hasaranga has been excluded from the squad and will not travel to Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ:

Big Responsibility On the Mumbai Indians Star

The Sri Lankans would love to get the ODIs out of the way as soon as possible. This will allow them some more time to focus on the T20I format. Their performances in the Asia Cup have not been up to the mark in the recent past, and they will look to make a comeback this time around. Having said that, their team combination under Mumbai Indians star Charith Asalanka for the ODIs looks very settled. They will be confident of achieving the results this time around. Having said that, Wanindu Hasaranga will miss out due to a hamstring injury which he sustained while playing against Bangladesh.

The squad for the Three Lions is a good blend of experience and youth. Players like skipper Asalanka and Kusal Mendis will add a lot of experience. On the other hand, the team can thrive on the back of some youngsters. The team will be in a good state of mind for the series to begin. The real test for the team will be in the Asia Cup 2025, which starts from September 9.

Sri Lanka’s Squad For ODIs vs Zimbabwe: Charith Asalanka (capt.), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Tour Schedule For Sri Lanka Tour of Zimbabwe

DateMatchVenue
August 291st ODIHarare
August 312nd ODIHarare
September 31st T20IHarare
September 62nd T20IHarare
September 73rd T20IHarare
Charith Asalanka
Sri Lanka
Wanindu Hasaranga
ZIM vs SL
Zimbabwe
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Discarded Bangladesh Star Signs For a USA Minor League Cricket Franchise

Discarded Bangladesh Star Signs For a USA Minor League Cricket Franchise

He holds a rich resume and has represented multiple franchises.
August 15, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Wanindu Hasaranga Rajasthan Royals SL vs BAN 1st ODI

Rajasthan Royals Star Raises Stocks for IPL 2026 With a Four-Wicket Haul in SL vs BAN 1st ODI

He picked up four wickets at the cost of just 10 runs in the first ODI against Bangladesh.
July 3, 2025
Amogh Bodas
'He's Extremely Difficult to Read...' - England Opener Speaks About Facing Jasprit Bumrah in the ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘He’s Extremely Difficult to Read…’ – England Opener Speaks About Facing Jasprit Bumrah in the ENG vs IND 1st Test

India became the first team in history to lose a Test match after hitting five centuries.
June 25, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Unmukt Chand Stars in MLC 2025, Helps Los Angeles Knight Riders Open Account

Unmukt Chand Stars in MLC 2025, Helps Los Angeles Knight Riders Open Account

Unmukt Chand signed a contract with the Los Angeles Knight Riders in 2024.
June 23, 2025
Amogh Bodas

Young LSG Opener Stars in Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Final Win

The Eagle Nashik Titans have managed to clinch the title by beating Rajgad Royals by six wickets.
June 23, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Ben Stokes' Ploy to Dismiss Debutant Sai Sudharsan in the Second Innings of the ENG vs IND 1st Test

Ben Stokes’ Ploy to Dismiss Debutant Sai Sudharsan in the Second Innings of the ENG vs IND 1st Test

India are 96 runs ahead with eight wickets in hand in the first Test.
June 22, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.