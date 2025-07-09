News
Rajasthan Royals Star Ruled Out Of Bangladesh T20I Series 
news

Rajasthan Royals Star Ruled Out Of Bangladesh T20I Series 

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 9, 2025
3 min read

Sri Lanka won the ODI series 2-1 against Bangladesh at home.

Rajasthan Royals Star Ruled Out Of Bangladesh T20I Series 

Sri Lanka’s premier leg-spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh at home. The Rajasthan Royals star is suffering from a hamstring injury, which he incurred during the ODI series. Despite the injury, Hasaranga bowled in the third ODI and was also able to take a couple of wickets. The Sri Lankan has gone through MRI scans, the reports of which are still awaited. But he is not expected to recover in time for the series starting on July 10. The nature of the shortest format of the game is far more intense than the 50-over format, and it would be difficult for Hasaranga to keep going with the injury. 

Sri Lanka won the ODI series by a margin of 2-1. After winning the first ODI by 77 runs, the hosts fell prey to Bangladesh in the second. They lost by a slender margin of 16 runs, allowing the Tigers to come back into the series, making it 1-1. But the Sri Lankans quickly came back in the third game to clinch a magnificent victory, sealing the series. Kusal Mendis was the player of the match, as well as the player of the series. Scoring a total of 225 runs in the three-match series, Mendis owned the No.3 spot. He scored 124 in the third ODI to take Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 285/7. As a result, the hosts won by 99 runs. Skipper Charith Asalanka also shone with the bat, with a century and a fifty in the series.  

ALSO READ:

Why is the Rajasthan Royals Star an Important Cog For Sri Lanka? 

Wrist spinners are unique. They can end up giving away a few runs, but they will get wickets. There’s something about leg-spinners that separates them from the rest. Wanindu Hasaranga is no different. Apart from his stock delivery, his googly and arm-ball are very difficult to pick. The reason is, he releases all three types of deliveries with almost the same wrist position. As a batter, it is extremely difficult to read him off his hand, which is why one is forced to read him through the surface. This is tricky, as there’s no time to react for the batter. Hasaranga has a knack for hurrying the batter in a wonderful way, which leaves no time for the batter to commit or make a decision. 

The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder has played 79 T20Is in his career. He has managed 712 runs with a highest score of 71. This speaks volumes about his batting abilities. To add to that, he is a wrecker-in-chief with the ball in hand. In as many T20Is, Hasaranga has scalped 131 wickets with an economy of under seven. He has managed a four-wicket haul as many times in his career. Additionally, he has bowled two maiden overs in the shortest format of the game, a testament to his control. Against Bangladesh in T20Is, he has taken six wickets in four innings. Not having him in the team will be a huge concern for the hosts, simply because of the impact he creates. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

