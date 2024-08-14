Discarded India pacer prepares for comeback with new skillsetsz

Umran said that the lack of playing time with his state side, owing to poor weather conditions, “didn't help” his cause.

Just two years ago, star cricketer Umran Malik emerged as the pace sensation in the 2022 Indian Premier League with SRH. The 24-year-old cricketer's formidable performances earned him a maiden India call-up in the shortest format of the game right after the edition ended too. However, his inconsistent performances for Team India as well as a few injuries have made him ruled out, and he could never ever get his place in the team again. The Jammu and Kashmir-born star has a great chance to cement his place, but his inconsistent performance after 2022 leaves him out of the national squad.

Umran Malik had a tough outing with Sunrisers Hyderabad back in the IPL 2023 and IPL 2024, as he was barely selected in the playing XI, and despite his absence in the team, Pat Cummins and his men were able to make it to the final of the showdown. The SRH camp enjoyed a stellar run in the tournament, but the pacer just got the chance to play one single game. He even didn't get his full quota of overs in the game; he got just one over while conceding 15 runs.

In the same vein, Umran Malik revealed that he has been bowling a lot during these days to mark his successful comeback with the national team, as he believes that he can swing the ball and can make a huge difference at his pace. Malik aims to learn by executing and performing.

“These days I’m bowling a lot with the new ball because I believe swing can make a huge difference at my pace. I want to learn a few things, especially how to formulate a plan and execute it," said Umran.

You need to find ways to surprise the batters: Umran Malik

Malik himself gears up to handle the challenges of being fit for Team India's bowling plans. The young pace sensation feels that he needs to find ways to surprise the batters in the game if he aims to take the game to the epitome of the level.

“Even with the new ball, I’m trying to bowl yorkers because if I’m able to execute it properly, then I will get the confidence to bowl it all the time. You need to find ways to surprise the batsmen,” he added further.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube