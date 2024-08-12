LSG star slams 113m six to send the ball out of the ground in The Hundred; Watch video

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran smashed one of the longest sixes with a mammoth 113-meter maximum in The Hundred on Sunday, August 10.

West Indies power hitter Nicholas Pooran smashed one of the longest sixes with a stunning 113-meter six on Sunday in the Men's Hundred Tournament 2024. This stunning shot came in the match between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers that took place at Old Trafford on August 11.

The shot was hit off the 74th ball in the pursuit by the Northern Superchargers. A leg-stump full-length ball by Scott Currie was bowled, and Pooran flicked it fiercely and elegantly, sending the ball flying over the railings at deep mid-wicket stands and out of the ground. Fans were in absolute amazement at the massive six.

The Northern Superchargers pulled off a stunning comeback victory over the Manchester Originals in The Hundred owing to Nicholas Pooran's blistering 66 off just 33 deliveries, which included eight sixes. Pooran walked to the crease with his team at 29 for 2, but his heroics kept them in the game despite facing a daunting target of over 100 runs. The Superchargers needed 124 runs from the final 60 balls, so it looked like they were going to lose the game. However, Pooran, Harry Brook, and Adam Hose stepped up to the occasion and produced a batting masterclass.



Nicholas Pooran's innings kept the Nothern Superchargers' prospects of winning the game alive in the tournament

The high-scoring game was evidence of Emirates Old Trafford's stronger batting surface. Max Holden and Phil Salt had established the tone early on; after Holden got out on the 34th ball, the score was 86 for 2. Even with their best efforts to slow down the score, the Superchargers had a difficult challenge ahead of them at halftime.

Pooran's stunning display, which has turned into a defining feature of his season, saw him comfortably kill bowlers and make the seemingly impossible appear simple. Pooran's innings kept the Superchargers' prospects of winning the game alive, with crucial help from Brook and Hose.

