'Primary focus is on...' - Former India pacer the secret mentor behind Umran Malik's transformation journey

Indian speedster Umran Malik opened up on his tough phase over the past few months with injury misfortunes and poor form ahead of the 2024-25 Indian domestic season.

Team India cricketer Umran Malik has had a tough journey so far and has had misfortunes along with poor form ahead of the 2024–25 Indian domestic season. The speedster had a magnificent IPL 2022 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, which helped him make his international debut just after the season ended. However, the 24-year-old cricketer failed to carry his momentum, and back-to-back injuries have ruled him out and never called him back after his poor run.

The pace sensation didn't get a chance in the playing XI except for one game in the IPL 2024, and without him, Pat Cummins and his men made it to the finals of the showpiece event. The right arm seamer just got one game, and he didn't get his full quota in that either. He only got one over for the 15 runs in the IPL 2024. However, the star cricketer still has a great chance to make his comeback to the team and cement his place in the national squad.

However, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has been working with Umran Malik to make minor tweaks to his action. The well-known cricket commentator said that he does not want Malik to compromise on his pace, which is his biggest strength.

"Last season, he was opening up a bit too early but I didn’t want to advise him in the middle of the tournament because it can confuse a player. First of all I don’t want him to compromise on pace. That’s the most important thing," said Pathan.

He will also understand that swing will come with good wrist position: Irfan Pathan

The former India pacer revealed that he wants Malik to bowl a lot from the new bowl, which will help him gain better control in the game as well as increase his knowledge. The 2011 ODI World Cup-winning star feels that the swing will come with a good wrist position, which is the primary focus.

"I want him to bowl with a new ball in the nets which will allow him to gain better control. If he bowls with the new ball regularly, he will have a better idea of the length. He will also understand that swing will come with good wrist position. This is the primary focus, but other than this, he has been working on his yorkers," he added further.

