A legends league under BCCI? Retired players might get a boost

Several private bodies have been able to cash in on the growing popularity of T20 cricket worldwide, by creating space for ex-players to continue playing the sport even after retirement.

The Legends League seems quite popular among cricket fans across the globe. And now, as per Cricbuzz reports, the BCCI can just start their own Legends League. Further reports claim that some of the former players have requested that BCCI secretary Jay Shah start its own league after the successful campaigns of the Indian Premier League. The ex-cricketers want the new league, just like the Indian Premier League.

All around the world, multiple Legends League games feature the likes of the World Championship and Legends League Cricket. And now, the Indian Cricket Board might start their third league after the IPL and WPL in India. The former players have also requested that Jay Shah have a city-based franchise team just like in the in the IPL. The BCCI is expected to explore all avenues to make the league a reality.

We can definitely think about it next year: BCCI Reports

"We have received a proposal from former cricketers in this regard, which is being considered. However, it is still at the proposal stage. No, it is not possible so soon. We can definitely think about it next year. In this, those players will play who have retired from their country and do not even play in the IPL," a BCCI official told Jagran.

However, the reports state that the BCCI can't host the Legends League this year as, first and foremost, the league needs to get approved, followed by all the necessary things that are required to make it a big hit in India. And with the IPL 2025 mega auction coming soon, the Legends League by the BCCI can become a reality and will take place next year only.

Meanwhile, the BCCI hasn't yet taken any concrete action on the suggestion, and it's highly unlikely that a tournament can start anytime soon but might become a reality in 2025 or 2026. The marquee events are set to feature players who have retired from international cricket and the IPL too. Like the IPL, the proposal includes an auction in which the teams will place bids to play the game of Legends Cricket. Notably, if it gets started, it will become a huge hit in a cricket-loving country, and the fans will be thrilled to see their iconic legends once again in the cricket action.

