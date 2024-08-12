BCCI make a strategic signing ahead of Women's T20 World Cup to break trophy jinx: Reports

The BCCI has engaged a sports psychologist to conduct sessions for the team, in line with a request the captain Harmanpreet Kaur has made repeatedly, to help players open up on their challenges and work with to combat pressure and mental fatigue.

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) is reportedly hosting a training camp for the Indian women’s cricket team ahead of the upcoming women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to take place in October. Team India Women is expected to appear in the fitness and conditioning camp in Bengaluru, excluding the players who are currently participating in the Hundred Women's 2024 tournament.

Notably, the Indian women’s cricket team does not have any games scheduled in between now and the women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to kick off from October 3 to 20. The Indian Team’s star performers, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh, are expected to miss the training and conditioning camp at the NCA due to their participation in the Hundred League. India's middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues is also unavailable for the NCA camp as she sets her eyes for her debut in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL 2024) with the Trinbago Knight Riders.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the first week of the camp will focus on fielding and fitness, followed by a deep understanding of spot bowling and range hitting. The team is also expected to play a few intrasquad games prior to the World Cup.

BCCI will announce the squad for the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 after training camp

Meanwhile, it had been previously reported that the Indian skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, has urged the BCCI to rope in a sports psychologist to help the players combat the pressure and mental fatigue while discussing their challenges in the one-on-one sessions. The BCCI will announce the squad for the women's T20 World Cup 2024 after helping the squad undergo a rigorous training camp in September as the team seeks redemption for their past performances.

