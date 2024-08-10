Smriti Mandhana Hits Bullseye! Nails a Direct Hit to Run Out Batter in The Hundred: WATCH

The direct throw was even more impactful as it happened on the very first ball of the match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets.

Indian Women's team opener and star batter Smriti Mandhana, who is currently plying her trade for the Southern Brave in The Hundred, gave a glimpse of her incredible fielding prowess with a stunning direct hit.

The direct throw was even more impactful as it happened on the first ball of the match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets.

Lauren Cheatle delivered a low full toss near off stump, which Bryony directed towards mid-on before sprinting for a quick single. Mandhana quickly picked up the ball and, with a swift throw to the stumps, caught Bryony short of her crease at the non-striker's end.

The video, which was posted on The Hundred's social media has now gone increasingly viral. Check it below.

DIRECT HIT 🚨



Southern Brave pick up a first ball wicket with this runout from Smriti Mandhana 🙌#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/qZf7p1ekOo — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 10, 2024

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid highlights lowest point of his coaching stint with India

Smriti Mandhana slams a quickfire knock against the Trent Rockets

On the batting front, Smriti Mandhana delivered the goods today after failing to get going in her first three innings in the tournament this season. The stylish left-hander roared back to form, slamming a quickfire 27-ball 42.

However, Smriti's knock eventually went in vain as the Southern Brave succumbed to a 24-run loss.

The Brave are currently rock-bottom with just a single win in The Hundred women’s points table. They will need to get back to winning ways in a bid to keep their qualification chances alive.

The defending champions have won the only game against Oval Invincibles while one of their games against Northern Superchargers ended in a tie.

On the other hand, Trent Rockets picked up their third win in six matches. The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side are fifth in the points table.

Telegram Group Join Now

The Trent Rockets are scheduled to face the Birmingham Phoenix on August 12, while the Southern Brave will conclude their league matches against the Welsh Fire on August 14.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube