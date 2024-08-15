KKR batter sizzles with ball, picks two wickets to win game in England One Day Cup; Watch for more

India's star cricketer Venkatesh Iyer bowled for Lancashire in a thrilling win over Worcestershire in the One Day Cup, which took place on Wednesday, August 14, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The Indian all-rounder came to bowl the 49th over of the second innings of the game, with Worcestershire needing 15 runs to win from the 49th over with two wickets in his hand.

Notably, star batter Tin Hinley, who was looking magnificent, has brought his team on the verge of hammering Will Williams for a six and a boundary in the 48th over of the crucial encounter to keep his side in the dominant spot. However, the KKR star all-rounder didn't have a great start to his over, as he conceded the boundary in his opening over while the second ball went for four byes. A plethora of the singles and two wides further added to his woes, bringing the score down to four runs, which were needed from eight balls.

However, despite that, the 29-year-old cricketer made sure his side stood in the dominant position as he went on to dismiss Tin Hinley on the second last ball of the over as the star batter hit the shot straight to Harry Singh in mid-wicket. In addition to this, the Indore-born superstar further trapped Harry Darley in front of the stumps on the very last ball to register the thrilling win for his side.

What a finish!!



Worcestershire were eight down needing 16 off 12 balls, eight wickets down.



They got that down to four needed off eight. And then Venkatesh Iyer struck...twice. pic.twitter.com/hLdxgkHref — Metro Bank One Day Cup (@onedaycup) August 14, 2024



Venkatesh Iyer set to return to India soon; named in the Duleep Trophy

Following the same, Worcestershire were bundled out for 234 runs while handing a three-run win to Lancashire. Despite the great victory, Lancashire are still placing themselves at the bottom of the points table with two wins from the last eight matches they have played so far.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer is likely to return to his home country, India, very soon, as he has been named for the upcoming Duleep Trophy.

