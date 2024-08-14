Match officials confirm grave mistake was committed by them during Sri Lanka vs India ODI series

The match officials involved in the tied first ODI of the recent Sri Lanka-India series made the mistake of not taking the game to a Super Over as per the ICC's playing conditions.

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which took place on August 2 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo, ended in a tie after the Men in Blue failed to chase down 231 runs in the series opener. Notably, there was no super over in the game, despite the new ICC rule, which claims that there should be a super over to decide the winner of the game. The umpire made the no-call of the super over, ending the game 1-1 after the first game.

However, the match officials who were involved in the tied first ODI of the Sri Lanka vs. India series accepted that they made a grave mistake by not taking the game to the super over as per the ICC's playing conditions. Meanwhile, this hasn't changed the outcome of the game, as Team India lost the second and third games, losing the series to the Lanka Lions.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Raveendra Wimalasiri, match referee Ranjan Madugalle, TV umpire Paul Reiffel, and fourth umpire Ruchira Pailliyaguruge have accepted that they have misread the ODI playing conditions, which state that in case of a tie, teams will contest a super over to get the final result.

Notably, as the on-field umpires brushed off the bails to signal the end of the game after the tie, both Sri Lanka and India neither enquired about the absence of the super over despite the playing conditions, with everyone shaking their hands immediately following the game.

Speaking about the game here, India needed five runs in the last three overs of the game with two wickets in hand. All-rounder Shivam Dube hammered the boundary to level up the scores, which showcases that the visiting side is in need of just one run from two wickets. However, Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka dismissed Dube and Arshdeep Singh, resulting in the tie.

The latest edition of the ODI playing conditions, released by the ICC in December 2023, says this:

"If the teams' scores are equal after both innings have been completed, then a Super Over shall be played. If the Super Over is a tie, then unless exceptional circumstances arise subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner. Should it not be possible to play or to complete the Super Overs needed to determine a winner, the match shall be tied."

