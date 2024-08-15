Will India host the Women's T20 World Cup after unrest in Bangladesh? Jay Shah responds

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has addressed the speculation by confirming that India will not step in as a replacement host if a venue change becomes necessary.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has revealed that India is not going to host the upcoming 2024 Women's T20 World Cup if Bangladesh fails to host the marquee event owing to political tension in the country. The cricket administrator revealed that the Apex Cricket Council has approached them to determine if they could conduct the Women's World Cup, which is stated to take place in October.

The 35-year-old revealed that he had previously said no when the ICC approached them about hosting the World Cup. Shah further revealed the reason behind the BCCI's denial of hosting the marquee event in India. He revealed that there is a monsoon period in India and that they are set to host the ODI World Cup 2025 next year, and he doesn't want to give any reason for staging back-to-back World Cups in India.

I don't want to give any kind of signals that I want to hold consecutive World Cups: Jay Shah

"They (ICC) have asked us if we would conduct the World Cup. I have categorically said no. We're in the monsoon and on top of that we will host the women's ODI World Cup next year. I don't want to give any kind of signals that I want to hold consecutive World Cups," Shah stated during an interaction with the Times Group journalists at the TOI's Mumbai office on Wednesday, August 14.

Notably, a student-led protest against the quotas in government jobs transformed into a larger and more violent movement and topped Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League. The conflict escalated and forced the Bangladesh PM to seek refuge in India. However, a few countries have issued a travel advisory to not travel to Bangladesh due to civil unrest, crime, and terrorism.

With the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 slated to take place in Bangladesh in September–October, the ICC is now advising the other countries to shift the marquee events if the situation in Bangladesh continues to remain grim.

