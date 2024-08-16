Former RCB player set to sign Big Bash League deal after turning down international contract

New Zealand star cricketer Finn Allen has recently signed a two-year contract with the Perth Scorchers of the Big Bash League after becoming one of the recent Black Caps players to turn down the central contract. Just a day ago, the 25-year-old cricketer turned down the Kiwis central contract to pursue his career in franchise cricket, as announced by the country's cricket board. Recently, Kane Williamson decided to skip the white ball series against Sri Lanka in order to take part in the SA20 2024–2025. The Black Caps pacers, with the likes of Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson, also have the same understanding of New Zealand cricket.

Interestingly, Finn Allen is not a fit in an IPL circuit, but he has other avenues, with the likes of his stints with the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket and for both the Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred League in England.

Meanwhile, this trend in New Zealand of opting out of the central contracts to pursue more opportunities in the franchise leagues isn't very new but highlights a growing phenomenon. Franchise cricket, with its lucrative deals and flexible schedules, offers players not just the financial benefit but also the chance to play in the diverse cricketing environments.

In the same vein, New Zealand revealed that, as a matter of policy, it will choose contracted players ahead of non-contracted players whenever there is a possibility. It now seems that scheduling clashes between the T20 leagues around the world and New Zealand's international fixtures are also likely to limit the player's availability. A plethora of the players have moved to causal contracts over the central ones, and NZC has stated that those contracts will only be offered sparingly.

