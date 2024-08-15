[Watch] SRH star smashes humungous 107m six out of the stadium in The Hundred

For bowlers, getting hit hard by a batter is a common experience, but it really stings when the hit is a massive six. That was exactly what happened in the game between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire when Glenn Phillips smashed a huge 107-meter six off Tymal Mills in Southampton.

Though bowlers frequently take powerful hits from batters, it hurts significantly more when the hit is a huge six. That's exactly what took place when Sunrisers Hyderabad star batter Glenn Phillips struck a massive 107-meter six off Tymal Mills in the Southern Braves vs. Welsh Fire match in Southampton, which took place on August 14 during the 30th match of the Men's Hundred Tournament 2024.

The Welsh Fire took advantage of Tom Abell's decision to bat first in the crucial game after winning the toss. The Welsh Fire opening batters, Stephen Eskinazi and Jonny Bairstow, got off to an explosive start, scoring 35/0 in just 20 deliveries. The momentum was, however, maintained by Luke Wells and Eskinazi, who produced a solid 35-run partnership despite Bairstow's dismissal. Luke Wells made a magnificent 53 runs from 30 balls, including seven fours and one six, with a solid strike rate of 177.

However, it was New Zealand star batter Glenn Phillips who had to carry the Welsh innings and display his batting prowess, while Wells and Tom Kohler-Cadmore were out in the middle. In addition, Phillips excelled at the occasion, using his cleverness and intelligence in the crucial game. The middle-order batter went on to smash 48 runs from just 19 balls featuring two boundaries and five sixes with a solid strike rate of 253 to help the Welsh Fire post 181/5 in the given 100 balls of the game.

However, on the 80th ball of the ball, the delivery was a pace-off delivery, but SRH all-rounder Phillips read it perfectly, creating space and launching a thunderous shot that soared over deep mid-wicket and came down beyond the ground, near the parking area. Tymal Mills bowled a full ball on the 80th delivery, coming over the wicket and pitching it on the middle stump. The ball was measured at a remarkable 107 meters, and Twitter broke out in salute of Phillips' extraordinary power. Meanwhile, the match ended in a draw after rain played a spoilsport in the second inning.

