'Among top 10 in fitness' - Not Babar Azam or Shaheen Afridi, these three Pakistan players hailed for their fitness

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has recently opened up about the fitness of the current Pakistan's player ahead of the two matches of the Test series against Bangladesh, which is set to commence on August 21 in Rawalpindi. The cricketer-turned-analyst feels that the team is not developing the way it should, and this is making the squad unfit.

Ever since the 2024 T20 World Cup concluded, the Pakistan cricket team has been criticised a lot for their poor performance and fitness in the team. The side came under the radar, and some of the players seem to be getting dropped from the upcoming Test match. Notably, the PCB went on to make strict decisions after Babar Azam and his men's early exit from the marquee event, and the players have been asked to focus on their fitness to be part of the national squad. Now, it seems that the team has been gearing up for the series, and some fresh faces have been named in the squad.

You can look at Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan: Salman Butt

In the same vein, former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt was asked about the fitness of the Pakistan players, and he bluntly remarked that all the players are unfit. However, the Lahore-born cricketer later named three players, with the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shan Masood, as the fittest players, saying that they are among the top 10 players in the world in terms of fitness. The former batting legend feels that there will be improvements to the team very soon. The former left-handed batter feels that some of the Pakistani players are getting great scores in the Yo-Yo Test and seem to be in good form in terms of fitness.

"Improvements will be seen in fitness soon. You cannot say all the players are not fit. If you look at some of the players they are among the top 10 players in terms of fitness in World cricket. You can look at Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan, you look at their fitness, they have achieved good scores in the Yo-Yo Tests," Salman Butt said on his YouTube channel.

