IPL giant set to play full season of Big Bash League after long hiatus

Former Australian cricketer David Warner is all set to return to cricketing action, this time with the Big Bash League. The Sydney Thunder have confirmed Warner's presence in the upcoming edition. Notably, this is the first time the Southpaw will be playing all the matches in the league. The 37-year-old cricketer has made eight appearances for the franchise so far in the last two editions and went on to amass 149 runs at an average of 22.

David Warner, who retired from all formats of the game earlier this year, has revealed that he is excited to be back with their home league. Interestingly, the southpaw's confirmation comes after his teammate Steve Smith confirmed that he will play for the Sydney Sixers in the BBL.

The left-handed batter revealed that he has been part of the franchise for over the years, and he really enjoyed the environment during the last year of the edition.

"I've always been part of the Thunder. I really liked the environment last year (at the Thunder), I gelled back with the boys and I just love playing cricket," Warner said of his decision to re-sign.

This upcoming season is hopefully going to be a better one than last year: David Warner

Warner seems hopeful about playing well in the current edition as compared to last year, when the Thunders finished at the bottom of the points table with just one win from the 10 matches. The flamboyant opening batter talked about his last edition and how his teammates brought so much energy to the team to take the league to the pinnacle of the level despite a poor edition. The explosive opener feels that his side really got some incredible players, which will make them a great edition as compared to the last year of the campaign.

"This upcoming season is hopefully going to be a better one than last year. The group of guys that we had last season really brought a lot of energy, we had a lot of fun on the field, but off the field we gelled very well together … and this this year, I think we can go a couple of steps better and play some play some good cricket. We've got great talent in the team, a good bunch of young kids as well, so hopefully that can (push us) further than last season," Warner said in an interview released today by the Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals batter re-signs with the Thunder after returning to the Big Bash League over the past two years, ending a nine-year hiatus from Australia's T20 home league owing to other national commitments.

