Naseem Shah reveals story behind bursting into tears after India loss in the T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan star cricketer Naseem Shah has recently revealed that every time he is set to lock horns for the big and crucial matches, he calls his brother to ensure that his father doesn't watch the game. Notably, the 21-year-old cricketer has enjoyed immense popularity and garnered a lot of attention and praise during his five-year international career at the young age of 21.

The star bowler became the youngest pacer to pick up a five-wicket haul in the Test as well as a hat-trick at just 16 years of age against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. However, injuries during the 2023 Asia Cup have taken a toll on his nascent career, and he also missed out on the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The right-arm pacer has picked up 107 wickets in 59 international matches at an impressive economy of 4.4. The star seamer will now be seen in action in the upcoming two matches of the Test series against Bangladesh, set to start on August 21 in Rawalpindi. The test seems to be a crucial part of the WTC, as the men in green will be looking to take the top two spots in the new cycle. The Green Army has failed to make it to the finals of the 2021 and 2023 WTC, but the side is definitely looking to have good standings this time.

I have felt the need to have someone who can talk positively to me: Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah has recently opened up about his loss to India in the 2024 T20 World Cup. After bundling out Team India for a paltry 119, Babar Azam and his men were cruising at 73/2 in the first 12 overs before they fell like a pack of cards. The star bowler also talked about how much his emotions were attached to such matches and what his feelings were when they lost to India.

"There are a lot of emotions attached with such matches. I did not expect [the result to turn out how it did]. There are some things that you keep to yourself. A lot had pent-up and a lot of things flashed in front of me at that point... There have been very few moments in life when I have felt the need to have someone who can talk positively to me," Shah tells Cricbuzz in an exclusive chat over Zoom.

