'We didn't play good cricket': Pakistan pacer reveals Men in Green deserve criticism for poor show

The Pakistan cricket team have been in a disappointing form of late and had forgetful results in the recent ICC events.

The Men in Green failed to get past the group stage in the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this year, suffering a shocking loss against co-hosts United States of America (USA) and then squandered a winning chance against arch-rivals India.

Previously, during the ODI World Cup last year, Pakistan also failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

Not only that, there have also been internal issues which saw skipper Babar Azam resign after the ODI World Cup horror last year.

While pacer Shaheen Afridi was named as the captain of the side, his stint was extremely short-lived as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to restore Babar Azam as the leader for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Naseem Shah reveals Pakistan deserve criticism

Echoing on the same lines, Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah expressed optimism about the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, stating that it presents a valuable opportunity for the team to recover and regain momentum. He is confident that they will make a strong comeback.

Shah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan, "Yes, our comeback wasn't great, and we can't deny that we didn't play good cricket. Criticism is part of it, and we must endure it until things improve. This is a good chance to bounce back, play better, and show up as a team. That's what I'm hoping for."

Babar Azam and Co next lock horns with Bangladesh when the visit for a two-match Test series later this month.

The red-ball series is slated to begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi followed by the second match in Karachi from August 30.

