3 Pacers Who Can Replace Mohammed Shami For The Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025

Mohammed Shami wasn't part of the 2024 T20 World Cup, but is expected to recover from an injury in time for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024, failing which India might look at some of these options.

India's star cricketer Mohammed Shami, who is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru, has been recovering from the ankle injuries he sustained during the ODI World Cup 2023. The 34-year-old cricketer is set to play the Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand before embarking on the Australia tour.

The right-arm seamer last played for the national side during the World Cup final against Australia on November 19, and since then he has been on the sidelines, having undergone ankle surgery in London and been ruled out. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer wasn't part of the 2024 T20 World Cup, but despite that, the Indian pacers snatched the win in the final showdown to become the champions.

In the same vein, here are the three ideal bowlers (alongside Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah) who can replace Shami if he fails to recover in time for the thrilling Border Gavaskar Trophy against the mighty Aussies.

Akash Deep

Akash Deep's is an inspirational story of how years of toil could get you a dream Test debut where legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid hands you the India cap. The 27-year-old cricketer made his debut against England in the fourth Test match earlier this year in Ranchi with a fiery opening spell that grabbed the attention of the cricketing fraternity.

The star bowler has had stunning domestic editions so far, especially back in 2021, which got him his maiden IPL deal with RCB in the same year. The year 2023 turned out to be a big year for him as the right-arm pacer guided Bengal to make it to the final of the Ranji Trophy 2023.

The right-arm pacer has already grabbed a plethora of attention in his debut Test match, where he picked up crucial three wickets and thwarted England single-handedly. The RCB stalwart seems to be the ideal choice to replace Mohammed Shami in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Mayank Yadav

Speed and accuracy is a deadly combo and Mayank Yadav's bowling during the IPL 2024, a blend of both, left even the best batters perplexed. The right-arm pacer managed to play only four games in the IPL 2024, but during the brief period, he set the showpiece event on fire by generating a speed of 156 kmph before picking up an abdominal strain. The 22-year-old bowler grabbed attention early in the IPL 2024 while playing for the LSG, and the mere glimpse he gave in the IPL could get him his maiden call-up for the historic Border Gavaskar Trophy should he stay fit.

The LSG star bowler's pace and accuracy can trouble Australia's batters on home soil and can help India win the matches single-handedly. Notably, the star bowler is currently recovering from the injuries, and it is clear that his presence in the Test series can boost India's chances of getting the hat-trick of wins but it will be challenged to get a fit Mayank on the flight to Down Under.

Arshdeep Singh

According to some sources, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is in line to make his Test debut for the Indian cricket team during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer impressed everyone with his stunning performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he played a crucial role in guiding India to win the marquee title. The PBKS bowler bowled a crucial 18th over and conceded just 4 runs in the final, which helped Hardik Pandya defend 16 runs in the last over to win the title against South Africa.

It was reported that the selectors are keen to pave the way for the left-arm pacers in the upcoming Test series against Australia, and his presence will definitely boost Team India's chances of winning the title. The left-arm angle he brings adds variety to India's attack, which they have been seeking for a while.

