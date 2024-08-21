'How much cricket has he played?' - Former bowling coach hits out at BCCI for wrapping pacer in cotton wool

After his stunning debut in the Indian Premier League 2024 edition, things seem quite different for Lucknow Super Giants star bowler Mayank Yadav. The young sensation from Delhi, who took the world by storm with his magnificent speed and pace, has not had the chance to play any single match for Team India despite the stunning edition. In the same vein, former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey feels that Mayank Yadav should not be kept in cotton wool by the Indian Cricket Board and should rather bowl as much as he can to take the game to the epitome of the level in the future.

The LSG sensational bowler, who has been playing for the Lucknow Super Giants, consistently breached the 150 kmph mark in the four matches he had bowled, leaving a plethora of the great batters perplexed owing to his lethal bowling spells. The star seamer clocked a speed of 155.8 in his debut game against the Punjab Kings. The right-arm pacer dismissed PBKS openers Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh and was crucial for LSG's win in his first game. His performance was not limited to just one game, as he later clocked in his pace with a speed of 156.7 kmph in the game against RCB in the later games.

However, Paras Mhambrey feels that one has to check Mayank Yadav's background before making him a member of the national squad. The 2024 T20 World Cup-winning coach feels that there are a plethora of parameters for Mayank Yadav.

Also Read: Denied! Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva lashes out after visitors lose warm-up game ahead of first Test

“You have to check his background. How much cricket has he played? How much has he bowled? Everything adds up. We need to go in depth about him, what have been his training methods? How many overs he used to bowl, his history of injuries. Going forward, fitness, technical aspects and workload are going to be the parameters for Mayank," he told Indian Express in an interview.

Also Read: Aiden Markram reflects on T20 World Cup final heartbreak

His injuries can be controlled, if we understand his background well: Paras Mhambrey

The 52-year-old cricketer also feels that the star bowler's body is very young and has not developed yet. The former pacer feels that Yadav should be given a chance in the upcoming matches owing to his great bowling spells.

“He’s only 22. His body is still developing. He is in that injury-prone age-group. His body has not completely developed yet. His injuries can be controlled, if we understand his background well," he added further.

Also Read: ENG vs SL Tests Live Streaming: England vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube