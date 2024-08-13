Ex-India bowling coach lauds PBKS pacer for his improvement

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has credited Arshdeep Singh's stint in county cricket as the reason for his growth and development as a red-ball bowler.

The star pacer made his international debut in the T20Is and established himself as an asset to the team. The left-arm seamer played a huge role in helping India win the title in the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados and was the joint-highest wicket-taker. Arshdeep bowled the crucial 18th over against South Africa in the final showdown, as he just conceded four runs, which helped Hardik Pandya defend 16 runs in the last over to win the title clash on June 29.

If you look at the way he goes about T20 format, he’s fabulous: Paras Mhambrey

His ability with the new ball stood out, while he also possessed skills as a death bowler. During a recent conversation with News18, 2024 T20 World Cup-winning bowling coach Mhambrey spoke about PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh's future in the red-ball game. The former right-arm pacer claimed that Indian management made sure that Arshdeep played a lot of first-class games. Mhambrey further lauded his stint in the shortest format of the game.

"I think the idea was to make sure Arshdeep plays a lot of first-class cricket. I think with the red ball especially. He’s really doing well in the white ball. If you look at the way he goes about T20 format, he’s fabulous," Mhambrey said.

Paras Mhambrey revealed that the Indian cricket team made sure that Arshdeep Singh played a lot of the Ranji Trophy games when he was not on national duty, as the domestic games would give him a lot of bowling as well as challenge him mentally and physically to lift up his game.

"We made sure that he played Ranji Trophy. And I think that’s where you really get better. You challenge yourself mentally, physically. You’re a lot more bowling, you’re doing it," he added further.

