ENG vs SL Tests Live Streaming: England vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

England will head into the standings sitting sixth in the WTC standings while Sri Lanka are fourth in the standings.

The England cricket team is all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka for the three matches of the Test series set to commence on August 21 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Test series will form part of the 2023–2025 ICC World Test Championship Cycle. Both sides aim to win the upcoming series to bolster preparations for the 2025 WTC Final.

The Three Lions have recently stunned the West Indies by 3-0 in the recently concluded Test series, and they will be looking to continue the dominating momentum against the Lanka Lions. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are heading into full confidence after thwarting Team India by 2-0 in the ODI series. They narrowly missed out on the 2023 WTC Final, but they will be keen to make the spot in the 2025 WTC Final.

The three-match Test series will be important in the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings as both nations look to gain vital points. England will head into the standings sitting sixth in the WTC standings while Sri Lanka are fourth in the standings. Both sides aim to mark their presence in the 2025 WTC Final after failing to get the top two spots in the 2021 and 2023 WTC cycles. It is interesting to see how these two sides perform to topple Australia and India, respectively, who are sitting at the top of the WTC cycle.

Ahead of the series here is all you need to know about it including the live streaming, dates and timings.

Also Read: Match officials confirm grave mistake was committed by them during Sri Lanka vs India ODI series

Squads

England squad:

Ollie Pope (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England will be without the services of Ben Stokes for the remainder of the English summer due to injury. The Three Lions have opted not to name a replacement for Stokes in their squad for the Sri Lanka series. In his absence, Ollie Pope will serve as the captain of the Test team.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: Ben Stokes carried off the field in The Hundred; doubtful for Sri Lanka Tests

(With Zak Crawley being unavailable due to injury, Dan Lawrence will open for England. Meanwhile, batter Jordan Cox has earned his maiden call-up. Pacer Olly Stone makes a return.)

Sri Lanka squad:

Dhananjaya De Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (vc), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nisala Tharaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake.

(Nisala Tharaka and Milan Rathnayake are the two uncapped players in the SL squad. Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay makes a comeback.)

⏪ Throwing it back to Joe Root hitting 200* vs Sri Lanka in 2014 🙌



Who’s ready for more of the same next week? 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yhA8qQTMoe — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 16, 2024



ENG vs SL Live Streaming Details

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka Test series on Sony LIV in India.

Where to Watch ENG vs SL Test Series Live on TV?

Viewers can watch the Live telecast of the England vs Sri Lanka Test series on Sony Sports Network in India. In addition, Sony Ten 5 will live telecast with English Commentary. Sony TEN 3 will live telecast IND vs SL matches with Hindi Commentary.

England - Sky Sports

Fixtures

Venue- ENG vs SL, 1st Test Match, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Date and Time- Wed, Aug 21, 2024-Sun, Aug 25, 2024

15:30 IST | 10:00 GMT

Venue- ENG vs SL, 2nd Test Match, Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Date and Time- Thu, Aug 29, 2024-Mon, Sep 2, 2024

15:30 IST | 10:00 GMT

Venue- ENG vs SL, 3rd Test Match, Kennington Oval, London

Date and Time- Fri, Sep 6, 2024-Tue, Sep 10, 2024

15:30 IST | 10:00 GMT

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube