[Watch] Samit Dravid flaunts his flair with a stunning six in the Maharaja KSCA T20

Samit Dravid did impress the fans with his brilliant swing of the bat to smash a towering six during the match against Bengaluru Blasters.

Samit Dravid, the son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, went on to show his class during a Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 match between the Mysore Warriors and Bengaluru Blasters. The 18-year-old cricketer is playing for the Mysore Warriors in the ongoing Karnataka State Cricket Association Maharaja T20 Trophy. The young cricketer impressed the fans with a stunning six in the crucial encounter.

Speaking about the game here, the Bengaluru Blasters won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game during match number four of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 on August 16. The match was reduced to 18 overs after rain halted the game. The Mysore Warriors posted 182/6 in the 18 overs of the game, thanks to stunning half centuries from Manoj Bhandage and Harshil Dharmani, who hammered 58 and 50 runs, respectively, to help their side stand in the dominant spot.

Also Read: Uncapped RCB star shines, son of India legend flops in Maharaja KSCA T20 game

Notably, Samit Dravid went to bat at number four when the Warriors were reduced to 51/2. The young cricketer dazzled the fans by hitting a stunning six off a short delivery from Gneshwar Naveen. The bowler's ball was short and wide during the fourth ball of the seventh over, and the son of former India head coach Rahul Dravid, Samit, sent it over the long-on boundary for the great six.

Also Read: VJD Method: Kerala's Jayadevan behind invention that replaced Duckworth Lewis Stern Method in Maharaja KSCA T20

Watch: The young cricketer dazzled the fans by hitting a stunning six off a short delivery from Gneshwar Naveen



However, Samit failed to carry the same dominating momentum in the game, as he was just dismissed on the next ball. The teenager was just able to rack up seven runs against the Blasters. Meanwhile, Star Sports Kannada's official handle shared the video of the star batter's gigantic six on their Twitter account, and the video has gone viral on social media.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: Four 50s in nine games: Discarded India star enters top 10 in England One Day Cup

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube