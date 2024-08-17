VJD Method: Kerala's Jayadevan behind invention that replaced Duckworth Lewis Stern Method in Maharaja KSCA T20

The VJD approach has several advantages over the DLS method, including being simpler and easier to comprehend. In matches impacted by rain, the VJD approach also seeks to deliver a more equitable target score.

The current campaign for the Maharaja Trophy 2024 has chosen an alternate strategy by opting not to use the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) technique for matches that have been halted by rain. However, the competition employs the V. Jayadevan (VJD) method, which is an Indian approach. This tactic was prominently used in the second game of the tournament, featuring the Mysore Warriors vs. Shivamogga Lions game. Notably, the Mysore Warriors defeated the Shivamogga Lions in the rain-hit encounter in the second game of the showpiece event via the VJD method on August 15.

The target scores are set via a mathematical calculation termed the VJD method, which is mainly used in the one-day and T20 cricket matches that have been affected by rain. It is an alternative to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, which is also used in this capacity. Indian engineer V. Jayadevan, who is from Kerala, has invented the VJD method, which seems very creative and impactful in India.

What are the VJD Method's advantages as compared to old DLS tactic?

The number of overs bowled, the number of wickets lost, and the run rate at the precise moment of the interruption were just a few of the factors that were taken into consideration using the VJD technique. In addition, it also includes what assets are available to the second-batting side, such as the number of overs left and wickets kept as well.

Moreover, the VJD method has a plethora of advantages, including becoming more simple to use and comprehend as compared to the DLS method. The VJD strategy also aims to provide a more equitable target score in encounters that are affected by rain.

