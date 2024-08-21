Watch: CSK pacer sizzles in the Delhi Premier League with three top-order wickets including a sharp yorker

Simarjeet Singh, the prime bowler of the East Delhi tested the Purani Dilli batter early in the innings with a lethal spell. He picked up the first three wickets of the Purani Dilli and put them on the backfoot.

The Delhi Premier League 2024's fifth game was hosted at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi between the teams Purani Dilli-6 and East Delhi Riders. Earlier, the East Delhi Riders won the toss and opted to field first in match number 5 of the ongoing showpiece event.

Early in the innings of play, Simarjeet Singh, the East Delhi team's top bowler, put the Purani Dilli batters to the test with a devastating bowling spell. The Chennai Super Kings sensational bowler has put Purani Dilli on the back foot by grabbing their first three wickets to put his side in the dominant spot. The star pacer bagged three wickets, including Arpit Rana, Manjeet, and Keshav Dalal. The fact that two batters were dismissed and one was trapped leg before wicket shows that the fast bowler's spell was of the finest kind in the league.

Simarjeet Singh is COOKING HARD in the Delhi Premier League 🔥pic.twitter.com/qHAijssoSo — Yash (@CSKYash_) August 20, 2024



Speaking about the game here, the Purani Dilli-6 has made 142/8 in the given 18 overs of the game. However, during the chase, the East Delhi team chased down the total in just 16 overs and won the game by 5 wickets after Simarjeet Singh played the crucial role in the victory alongside star batter Mayank Rawat, who hammered unbeaten 55 runs from 27 balls.

Also Read: Aiden Markram reflects on T20 World Cup final heartbreak

Simarjeet Singh is best known for having played for the Chennai Super Kings team for the last three Indian Premier League campaigns

Simarjeet Singh is best known for having played for the Chennai Super Kings team for the last three Indian Premier League campaigns. The right-arm pacer picked up nine wickets at an economy of 8.63 and an average of 28.78 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The 26-year-old cricketer played as an all-new bowler for most of his time with the Super Kings. Simarjeet Singh repeatedly showed throughout this match that his stint with the IPL team helped nurture him into an excellent new ball bowler in the T20 format.

Also Read: 'How much cricket has he played?' - Former bowling coach hits out at BCCI for wrapping pacer in cotton wool

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube