Delhi Capitals talent reflects on T20 World Cup 2024 final and growing in maturity

South African star cricketer Tristan Stubbs has opened up about his T20 World Cup 2024 heartbreak and admitted that the summit clash reminds him of their loss in the marquee event. Notably, Aiden Markram and his men suffered the seven-run defeat to India in the final showdown despite six wickets left and the Proteas side needing 30 off 30 in the clash. The South African side melted down the epic props to lose the game by a narrow margin. A plethora of the players, including the likes of Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Marco Jansen, shed tears after India won the ICC title.

However, Tristan Stubbs wants the players to continue showing the talent they showcased in the 2024 T20 World Cup ahead of the first T20I game against the West Indies, which is set to take place on August 24. The 24-year-old cricketer added that the World Cup final loss will come up again and again in their minds, even if he doesn't want to recall those moments. The right-handed batter revealed that things weren't easy at all for them after losing the final showdown. However, the wicketkeeper batter recalled the moments where they single-handedly crushed the Afghanistan side in the semi-final game, which gives them a plethora of ways to win the game. Stubbs also spoke highly about the lessons he had learnt despite the loss against Rohit Sharma and his men on June 29 in Barbados.

It wasn’t easy, and it still is not easy getting asked about it: Tristan Stubbs

"The World Cup final will come up when you don’t want it to. It wasn’t easy, and it still is not easy getting asked about it. But fortunately, we are playing where we won the semi-final, so there’s a bit of good vibes there. I think the whole World Cup was a good experience for myself and the team. We found ways to win," Stubbs was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Tristan Stubbs also talked about the mental side, which a player goes through after the loss, and how the mind sets play a crucial role in such games, which helps him grow. The Cape Town-born cricketer has adopted the mindset of enjoying the game.

"I think the biggest thing for me has been the mental side. I have adopted a mindset of enjoying what I’m doing. I’m a bit older and I’ve played a bit more cricket than when I first started," he added further.

