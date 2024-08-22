KKR overseas player hails controversial coach for big impact

The 27-year-old lavished praise on Chandrakant for his remarkable coaching skills and revealed that he shares a "great relationship" with the KRK coach as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders star cricketer Philip Salt has recently shed light on his personal experience of playing under KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit, who was earlier slammed for Militant Type Control. Back in the IPL 2024, it was reported that the overseas players were quite frustrated with head coach Chandrakant Pandit's militant style of functioning, but the England opening batters shut the critics and hailed the former India cricketer.

Notably, this came to light when Namibia star all-rounder David Wiese, who was with the franchise back in the IPL 2023, criticised the 62-year-old Indian cricketer and stated that there are a multitude of issues behind the scenes with the franchise, and the foreign players are not happy with the KKR head coach and neither like his style of coaching. However, the 27-year-old England cricketer didn't have such experience under Chandrakant during his stint with the KKR side in the IPL 2024.

You know, I've got a great relationship with him and still swap texts with him: Phil Salt

The stylish right-handed batter said that he has had a great stint with Pandit, and the head coach is only the man who reads the game very well and tries to fill the voids. The flamboyant opening batter stated that the former India cricketer knows very well when to push and encourage the players to take the game forward and called these a great trait of the coach. Philip Salt also revealed that they still chat a lot and are in touch with him even after the conclusion of the edition.

"That's not my personal experience. I can say that you know we got on from day one. No, he's a man that reads a room very well. He knows when to have an arm around you, knows when to pull your tail a bit. I think that's now a trait that all good coaches have. You know, I've got a great relationship with him and still swap texts with him. You know, he watches a lot of cricket. He's always in touch, so a great man," Salt said during the CEAT Cricketing Rating Awards.

