Matthew Hayden warns to watch out for battle between this Indian star and Nathan Lyon in the Australia-India Test series

Team India's star cricketer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has established himself as one of the most reliable Test opening batters since making his debut on the West Indies tour. The left-handed batter has racked up 712 runs so far and played a big role in guiding India to win the Test series by 4-1 against England earlier this year at home, which boosted India's rankings in the World Test Championship Cycle.

Notably, such has been the impact that even Aussie star Nathan Lyon admitted that the 22-year-old Indian batter sets to pose a huge threat to the Australia team in the upcoming historic Border Gavaskar Trophy set to commence on November 22 in Perth. In the same vein, former Australian legend Matthew Hayden feels that it's very exciting to see how the Indian opening batter performs down under.

The former hard-hitting opening batter seems ecstatic to watch the battle between Nathan Lyon and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the upcoming five matches of the Test series. The 52-year-old legend hails India's batter for taking the red-ball game at the epitome of the level at such a young age owing to his batting display and excellence with the bat in Test cricket.

Young Jaiswal is an exciting prospect to see how he'll play: Matthew Hayden

Meanwhile, the upcoming showdown of the Border Gavaskar Trophy will be the very first time Yashasvi Jaiswal will get the chance to showcase his talent in Australian pitch conditions, and Hayden, who has 8625 runs to his name from just 105 Tests, seems very keen on how the 22-year-old Indian batter fares in the bigger ground against Australian pacers with the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc.

"Isn't it great that the series is shaping up the bare-heavyweight bout, someone like the GOAT going after , what is in my opinion one of the key assets for Indian cricket. Yes he's certainly proving to be that. Young Jaiswal is an exciting prospect to see how he'll play. He is a package. His ability in particular to get on the up through the covers is phenomenal. That'll also have its vulnerabilities. I'm looking forward to seeing how he adjusts on bouncy tracks," Matthew Hayden said to PTI on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards on Wednesday.

