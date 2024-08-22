'Was my idol' - Adam Gilchrist names his top three wicketkeepers

Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist, who has been known as one of the all-time greats, was not just limited to the best wicketkeepers in the history of cricket but also established himself as the most aggressive batter who has taken his side to the epitome of the level and redefined the role of the wicketkeeper batter in Test cricket. The legendary cricketer had a trophy-laden international career, during which he won two ODI World Cups. The left-handed batter has played 96 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 13 T20Is between 1996 and 2008. The southpaw has racked up 15461 runs in all three formats, with 915 dismissals featuring 813 catches and 92 stumpings, which still marks the second most in his international career.

Notably, the 52-year-old legend is still one of the finest wicketkeepers to ever play the game and has truly revolutionised the way wicketkeepers approach the batting. The Aussie legend was known for his aggressive batting and was a big asset for the Kangaroos during their dominant period in the first decade of the 21st century. It is truly true that there are hardly any haters of him, but his fans are always eager to find out who he admires the most as the wicketkeeper batter.

But do you know who are his top three wicketkeeper-battlers of all time in cricketing history?

MS Dhoni, I like his coolness: Adam Gilchrist

The Bellingen-born cricketer has picked up Aussie legend and idol Rodney Marsh as his first and top choice, with three-time ICC-winning captain and Team India legend MS Dhoni, owing to his calm and composed nature, as second, and Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara as the third one on his elite list.

"Rodney Marsh, he was my idol. That's who I wanted to be. MS Dhoni, I like his coolness. He did it in his way, always calm. And Kumar Sangakkara. He was so classy in everything he did, batting high up the order and with his keeping skills," Gilchrist said in an interaction with the Times of India.

