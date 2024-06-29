'Cricket has been compromised': Former England and Australia stars left disappointed with ICC for giving India preference

The Men in Blue have faced a lot of criticism for the tournament's structure.

The Indian cricket team has maintained an unbeaten run as they get ready to take on South Africa in the Final of the T20 World Cup 2024. The Proteas too, on the other hand, are the only other team to maintain an unblemished record in this tournament.

However, it's the Men in Blue who have faced a lot of criticism for the tournament's structure with former Aussie and English stars alleging ICC for giving preference to India.

The two big contentions are that India had fixed timings for all their matches while other teams had to rotate between playing in daylight and under floodlights.

The second one is that prior to the start of the tournament, it was pre-decided that India will play the second semi-final in Guyana should they advance that far.

Echoing on the same lines, former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed that he understands the financial aspect of the decision since Indian audience generate massive revenues but he expects it to happen in a bilateral series and not and ICC tournament.

Former Australia and England star left disappointed with ICC

Speaking on the Club Praire fire podcast, Vaughan said,

"When you get to a World Cup, ICC should be a little fairer to everybody. And it shouldn't just be India just because they bring a few quid in. Like I said, I completely get it in bilaterals but when you get to a World Cup, any kind of sympathy or any kind of sway towards one team. This tournament is purely set up for India as simple as that."

On the other hand, former Aussie wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist claimed that the sport has been compromised.

Gilly said, "There are a lot of passionate Indian fans that are very much aware of that as well. They are in agreement that it (the game) has compromised to an extent."

Notably, both Australia and England had suffered defeats at the hands of India in the Super 8s and semis respectively.

