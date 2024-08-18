Nathan Lyon makes special preparations for this Indian star for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India has won the last two BGTs in Australia and will be eyeing for a hat-trick this time around.

The new era of the Indian team under coach Gautam Gambhir got off to a mixed start.

Gambhir's first assignment was the recently-concluded white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue started off strong with a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I leg but succumbed to a 2-0 loss in the three-match ODI series.

However, Gambhir's biggest challenge this year awaits when the Indian team travels to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), slated to start in November.

Now, ahead of the marquee series, veteran Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon has started his groundwork for one specific Indian star.

Talented young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is one name, who will definitely be on the minds of the Aussies after his sensational performance against England in the home Test series earlier this year.

Nathan Lyon makes special preparations for Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The left-handed batter put up a stellar display, piling up an astounding 712 runs in just nine innings and a staggering average of an average of 89.00.

India has won the last two BGTs in Australia and will be eyeing for a hat-trick. Jaiswal, who will be a new face Down Under is expected to play a key role in India's title defence.

Thus, Nathan Lyon wants to keep no stone unturned and revealed his plans to tackle the Indian newbie.

Nathan Lyon was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz: “I haven't come across Yashasvi Jaiswal yet, but that will be a massive challenge for all us bowlers. The way he played against England, I watched that quite closely and thought that was quite amazing. I had some really good chats with England spinner Tom Hartley about different ways he went about it to different guys which I found quite interesting.”

