'Unfinished business...' - Star player confirms Australia are seeking revenge against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

It's now been a decade for Australia without winning the BGT trophy.

In one of the biggest rivalries in cricket, Australia is gearing up once more to host India when they travel Down Under for the Border-Gavaskar trophy later this year, comprising five Test matches.

However, an Aussie star has claimed that the hosts has some unresolved business which they would like to settle when India visits next.

It's now been a decade for Australia without winning the trophy as their last Test series triumph against the tricolour came back in 2014, and since then, they have lost four successive series including two on home soil.

Echoing on the same lines, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon stated he is hungry to claim the trophy back from India's hands.

Speaking to AAP, Lyon said, "It's been 10 years of unfinished business. It's been a long time. I know I'm extremely hungry to turn things around and make sure we get that trophy back, that's for sure."

India eye hattrick of BGT series win in Down Under

Interestingly, Australia has lost all four series by a 2-1 margin, twice losing their lead. The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia presents a significant chance for Pat Cummins and his team to reclaim the trophy. India will need to endure a challenging five-Test series to achieve a hat trick of victories Down Under.

During their last home series, Australia were strong favourites to win back the trophy. They had secured a dominant 1-0 lead after dismissing India for just 36 runs in Adelaide. India faced difficulties due to the absence of Kohli and a series of major injuries as the series continued.

ALSO READ: 'One we haven't ticked off' - Serial trophy winner Pat Cummins sets eyes on new prize

The upcoming Test series between India and Australia is slated to begin from November 22 onwards.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube