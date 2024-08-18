'One we haven't ticked off' - Serial trophy winner Pat Cummins sets eyes on new prize

Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has made a reputation as a serial trophy winner after he managed to lead the Aussies to a World Test Championship (WTC) win and the ODI World Cup win last year. Both times, the Pat Cummins-led side defeated India in the summit clash.

With the major ICC trophies in his cabinet, Pat Cummins has now set his sights on a new prize in the upcoming Australian summer.

Australia will be playing hosts to India later this year for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Since 2017, Australia has been unable to reclaim the trophy, with India securing four straight series victories, including memorable wins on Australian soil in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

Pat Cummins acknowledged that the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the only one missing from his collection, and he is eager to win it while leading the team as captain.

Pat Cummins sets eyes on new prize

Speaking to Fox Sports, Cummins said, “It’s the trophy I haven’t won before… this is the one trophy a lot of our group haven’t ticked off.” “That’s what lies ahead of us this summer. They’re (India) a really good side. We play them quite a lot, we know them really well, but we feel like we’re really well placed also,” he added.

Cummins is also contemplating on taking an extended eight-week long break in order to return all guns blazing against India.

The 31-year-old has been playing non-stop, after fracturing his wrist near the end of the Ashes series in England. Cummins has since led Australia to an ODI World Cup victory, participated in three Test matches against Pakistan, two Tests against the West Indies, a T20 tour in New Zealand, two Tests against New Zealand, the Indian Premier League, the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, and most recently, Major League Cricket in the US.

