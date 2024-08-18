[Watch] Skipper Ishan Kishan goes 6, 0, 6 in the Buchi Babu Trophy to win match for Jharkhand

With 12 runs to win and two wickets left, Ishan Kishan went 6, 0, 6 to win the game for his team Jharkhand in the Buchi Babu tournament game against Madhya Pradesh.

With eight wickets gone and twelve runs needed to win, Ishan Kishan slammed two sweep shots for sixes to take Jharkhand to a win in the Buchi Babu Trophy game against Madhya Pradesh. Kishan, who had hit 114* in the previous innings, finished on an unbeaten 41* off 58 balls in this game to take the home in a tricky run chase.

In his return to red-ball cricket, Ishan Kishan has made a resounding statement. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter showed no signs of rustiness, delivering an impressive performance in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament 2024. Representing Jharkhand, Kishan was at his best against Madhya Pradesh at the India Cements Limited Cricket Ground in Sankar Nagar.

Watch Ishan Kishan dominates with two sixes for Jharkhand in the Buchi Babu Trophy 2024

Kishan's return to form was evident from the start, as he took three magnificent catches behind the stumps and then followed it up with a brilliant century in the first innings. His 86-ball knock of 114 included nine sixes, with back-to-back maximums bringing up his century. This innings helped Jharkhand surpass Madhya Pradesh's first-innings total of 225, putting them in a commanding position.

However, Kishan's most crucial contribution came in the second innings, where he guided Jharkhand to victory in a tricky run chase, showcasing his composure and match-winning abilities. His return to domestic cricket has certainly reignited discussions about his potential comeback to the Indian national team.

It's important to note that earlier this year, Kishan, along with Shreyas Iyer, was left out of the BCCI's central contract roster after missing several domestic matches. Kishan's absence from the domestic circuit and his lack of communication with the board, particularly Secretary Jay Shah, were seen as significant factors in this decision.

The last time Kishan was seen in action was during the 2024 Indian Premier League, where he represented Mumbai Indians. His path back to the Indian team is far from straightforward, with stiff competition among wicketkeepers vying for a spot in the squad.

Ahead of his return to domestic cricket, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah sent a clear message to Kishan, stating, "He will have to follow the rules. He will have to play domestic cricket." This directive comes as the BCCI's selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, included Kishan among the 61 players for the upcoming 2024 Duleep Trophy. The Duleep Trophy, scheduled to take place between September 5 and 24 in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, is expected to play a crucial role in the selection of the Indian Test team for the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Kishan's performance in the Buchi Babu Invitation Tournament is a strong step towards earning his place back in the Indian squad. His century, coupled with his leadership on the field, signals that he is ready to take on the challenges of the domestic season and make his case for an international return.

