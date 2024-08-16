Ishan Kishan replicates Rishabh Pant's one-handed six to complete an 86-ball century; Watch for more

Ishan Kishan hit two consecutive sixes off Adheer Pratap Singh, including a one-handed six like Rishabh Pant to complete an 86-ball century in the opening fixture of the Buchi Babu Tournament.

Kishan belted bowlers all around the park and looked in dangerous form in his comeback game of domestic cricket.

The bowler bowled a slightly wide delivery on the fuller side to stop the carnage. However, Kishan jumped out of his crease and hit with the line of the ball over wide mid-off for a maximum to register a scintillating ton.

While Kishan was slightly beaten due to the line on that delivery, he covered it brilliantly and used all his power by removing one hand from his bat to exert more muscle to his shot and make it travel further. It was his second consecutive maximum - an important one, for it helped the batter reach the three-figure mark.

Kishan didn’t celebrate excessively; he just raised his bat towards the dressing room in acknowledgement and went on with his job. The start wasn’t as fluent for the batter, but he covered it quickly by hitting nine sixes in 39 balls to get to a fine ton.

Ishan Kishan hits a century in his comeback match! Well done Skip! pic.twitter.com/aRBnCZgRsI — kryptonite✨ (@ish_mania) August 16, 2024

Ishan Kishan enjoying a dream return to domestic cricket

Ishan Kishan has been having a terrific outing on his return to domestic cricket, for he contributed heavily to all the departments. Firstly, he took as many as three catches on the opening day, showing terrific agility and sharpness behind the sticks.

His superior work allowed Jharkhand to restrict Madhya Pradesh to only 225 in the first innings. Later, he scored 114 runs in 107 balls, including five boundaries and ten maximums, in the second innings to put Jharkhand into a commanding position.

Kishan made a statement by showing an all-round game on his comeback, and the selectors must be taking note of it. The way for his return to the national setup goes through this Buchi Babu Tournament.

It has been a rough year for Kishan, but the southpaw has an opportunity to get over all controversies in the past and reclaim his spot. To his credit, Kishan has resumed things on a bright note and would want to continue it.

