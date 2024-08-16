[Watch] Ishan Kishan excels behind the stumps in the Buchi Babu Tournament

It’s pertinent to note that Kishan had last played a red-ball match against West Indies back on July 20 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

India's star cricketer, Ishan Kishan, looked very impressive on his return to red-ball cricket. The 26-year-old cricketer has shown no signs of rustiness while playing in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament 2024. The wicketkeeper batter made three magnificent catches while representing Jharkhand against Madhya Pradesh at the India Cements Limited Cricket Ground in Sankar Nagar. It is important to take into account that Kishan last featured in a red-ball match against the West Indies on July 20 at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The southpaw took a catch while diving to his left in the 15th over of the first day's play against MP.

In an attempt to create a square cut, Kushwah gave Kishan an outside edge, which he initially was unable to latch onto; however, he quickly made up for it by executing a quick catch on the leg side to dismiss Ramveer Gurjar. Yet again, Kishan dived to his left, showcasing his incredible speed and capping off a remarkable performance.

Our kaptaan sahab took 3 superb catches today & JK bowlers conceeded only 225 runs in 90 overs with 8 wickets 😎💯#BuchiBabuTournament pic.twitter.com/kdXLvhuT1k — RS (@vividrs18) August 15, 2024



Ishan Kishan's performance was not confined to his many talents; he also guided his team to a respectable 225/8 with the bat. A well-rounded performance by the team was further strengthened by the two wickets each that teammates Shubham Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Vivekanand Tiwary, and Aditya Singh contributed.

Also Read: Uncapped RCB star shines, son of India legend flops in Maharaja KSCA T20 game

It is noteworthy to keep in mind that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were left off of the BCCI's central contract roster earlier this year after skipping the domestic games. Kishan's lack of conversation with the board and Secretary Jay Shah was an obstacle to this decision.

Kishan was last seen in action for the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Fans will be watching this exceptional player with great excitement to see his further exploits as he continues to carve himself his way back into the cricketing spotlight.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: Watch: Aiden Markram left stunned by Lucknow Super Giants' pacer's delivery that castles his stumps

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube